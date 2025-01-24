Wyatt Milum Ranked in ESPN's Top 100 Players of the 2024 College Football Season
West Virginia will have to replace its entire starting offensive line in 2025, but there isn't a bigger hole to fill than left tackle as Wyatt Milum moves on to the NFL. The Kenova, WV native has been elite over the last three seasons, protecting JT Daniels and Garrett Greene's blindside, not allowing a single sack.
Recently, Milum was ranked the 52nd-best player in all of college football by ESPN.
"Milum was named to multiple first-team All-America teams to become the 14th consensus All-American in West Virginia history. He did not allow a sack in 34 of his last 36 games, according to the school, and did not a allow a quarterback hurry in 2024." - Kyle Bonagura
Milum is also ranked as the 69th-best player available in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to Mel Kiper of ESPN. Some draft experts believe he could be selected in the first round and if that happens, he'll become the eleventh Mountaineer to do so, joining Joe Stydahar, Joe Marconi, Dick Leftridge, Renaldo Turnbull, Anthony Becht, Adam "Pacman" Jones, Bruce Irvin, Tavon Austin, Kevin White, and Karl Joseph.
The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from April 24th-26th in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
