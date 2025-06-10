Mountaineers Now

Yikes! Phil Steele Predicts West Virginia as Big 12's Worst Team in 2025

Rich Rodriguez will be looking to prove one of college football's best wrong in 2025.

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Athletics Communication
In this story:

Wren Baker made the decision to end the Neal Brown era after six, long dreadful seasons in hopes of restoring the success that the West Virginia football program was once known for.

To do so, he brought back Rich Rodriguez, who had, without question, the greatest three-year stretch in program history, playing a part in the Mountaineers winning 33 games in three seasons, including two BCS wins (although he left before the Fiesta Bowl).

There's a lot of confidence inside the building and around the state that Rich Rod will get the Mountaineers back on track, but it might not happen in year one. College football expert and regular guest on the In the Gun podcast, Phil Steele, predicted WVU to finish dead last in his 2025 season preview.

Phil Steele's Big 12 predictions for the 2025 season

1. Baylor

1. Utah

1. Iowa State

4. Arizona State

4. Kansas State

4. Texas Tech

7. TCU

7. BYU

9. Cincinnati

9. Kansas

11. Houston

12. UCF

12. Colorado

14. Oklahoma State

15. Arizona

16. West Virginia

WVU will be replacing nearly 20 starters from last year's team and will have well over 60 newcomers in total. When you have that much turnover, it's expected that wins will be few and far between.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Future Star in the Making? West Virginia Adds Talented Transfer Matt Ineich

West Virginia Adds FIU Transfer Owen Puk to Bolster 2026 Pitching Staff

West Virginia Has a Legit Shot to Snag the Nation’s Top Punter in 2026 Class

West Virginia Eyes Huge Commitment Decision as Top Safety Chance Collins Narrows List

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football