Yikes! Phil Steele Predicts West Virginia as Big 12's Worst Team in 2025
Wren Baker made the decision to end the Neal Brown era after six, long dreadful seasons in hopes of restoring the success that the West Virginia football program was once known for.
To do so, he brought back Rich Rodriguez, who had, without question, the greatest three-year stretch in program history, playing a part in the Mountaineers winning 33 games in three seasons, including two BCS wins (although he left before the Fiesta Bowl).
There's a lot of confidence inside the building and around the state that Rich Rod will get the Mountaineers back on track, but it might not happen in year one. College football expert and regular guest on the In the Gun podcast, Phil Steele, predicted WVU to finish dead last in his 2025 season preview.
Phil Steele's Big 12 predictions for the 2025 season
1. Baylor
1. Utah
1. Iowa State
4. Arizona State
4. Kansas State
4. Texas Tech
7. TCU
7. BYU
9. Cincinnati
9. Kansas
11. Houston
12. UCF
12. Colorado
14. Oklahoma State
15. Arizona
16. West Virginia
WVU will be replacing nearly 20 starters from last year's team and will have well over 60 newcomers in total. When you have that much turnover, it's expected that wins will be few and far between.
