Young Mountaineer Fighting for His Life Spends a Day with WVU Football

Life. It's something many of us take for granted on a day to day basis, myself included. We tend to go about every day as if nothing tragic or horrible could ever happen, until reality sets in.

Madison, WV native, Donovan Pearson and his wife, Brooke Holstein Pearson, were delivered the kind of news that no parent ever wants to hear: "Your son has cancer."

Back in late October and November, Donovan and his wife noticed that their son, Luke, had started talking out of the side of his mouth. They didn't think much of it at first, thinking it was just Luke trying to be funny and goofy. As time went on, they noticed that this wasn't Luke being his normal self, this was much more serious. Brooke realized that he had started to become more "clumsy," so they pushed for an MRI to see what was exactly going on with their son.

"We went to his pediatrician, but in most cases, this is misdiagnosed as an infection or Bells Palsy in children," Donovan said. "We pushed until a pediatric neurologist said that she wanted an MRI at the Women's and Children's Hospital in Charleston. We assumed like everyone did, doctors included, that the results would be negative because a prior CT scan showed nothing. But then a large group of doctors walked in and gave us the news and we just broke down. We were told that this was going to be nothing more than something simple and all he would need is antibiotics. We’ve been told now that Pediatric Brain Tumors on the Brain Stem are less than 0.1% of children’s cancers. I think they said out of the entire U.S. population, the most diagnosed in a year was about 6,000 out of nearly 400 million people in the U.S."

On Wednesday, Luke will have his operation at 1 p.m. in hopes of clearing out the tumor in full. "So we were devastated and all we’ve been told is that if the surgeon can’t remove the entire mass and any of it is left, then his odds of living are not good. It may be fused or what they call a 'diffuse' tumor and attached to his brain stem, which controls breathing and all body functions except the heart. So if that’s the case after surgery today, then we may be left with no options except experimental treatments, which aren’t something they seem to think he will be able to beat because he is so young. So we have to have all faith in WVU Doctor Lee to remove it all today," Donovan said.

Prior to his operation, Luke was able to spend the day with the West Virginia football team and get to run wild on the field like every kid dreams of doing.

"It was amazing. Especially, after spending seven days in two different hospitals. He hasn't been able to leave and he hasn't seen his sisters or family like he normally would. It was just a great, uplifting moment not only for him, but his mother and I as parents. We don't know what today or tomorrow holds, which holds true due to recent news of Kobe Bryant. So for him to be able to get out of the hospital and be a kid, running and playing, getting to see people that aren't doctors or nurses, was a huge thing. He had a great time."

Luke, Donovan and his family were treated especially well and were welcomed with open arms by the Mountaineer football program. However, this is not the first time that Luke has been able to meet some of the players.

"He met with Sam James, T.J. Simmons, Bryce Wheaton and a few other guys that came to visit him at the hospital a few days before and he remembered them," Donovan says. "The hospitality was second to none. Most of the coaching staff was able to see him: Keith Tandy, Chad Snodgrass, Casey Vance, Will Johnson and Coach Joseph. They let him run around and do whatever he wanted. After being out on the main field tackling me, my brother, and his mommy, they let him go inside and get fruit from the cafeteria, water and smoothies from the weight room and training room. They also let him see the pools in the athletic training room. Lastly, he went into the indoor facility and they had some drills set up for him. He raced me for about 40 yards and Keith [Tandy] and Will [Johnson] were at the finish line cheering him on. It was just amazing. We couldn't have asked for better accommodation from the coaches and players."



The visit with the Mountaineer football team has lifted up Luke's spirits in such a difficult time and was certainly a breath of fresh air to be able to get to be a playful kid again. Please keep the Pearson family in your thoughts and prayers as Luke will be undergoing his operation Wednesday afternoon. It's a lot easier to battle this disease with the entire state behind you. Get behind this little guy and pray that he is able to fully recover and can return to being a happy, healthy kid. Do your thing Mountaineer fans!