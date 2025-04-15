Young WVU Pass Rusher Oryend Fisher to Enter Transfer Portal
Redshirt sophomore pass rusher Oryend Fisher was one of the several players removed from the West Virginia football roster shortly after the Gold and Blue Spring Showcase. On Monday, he announced that he would be taking his talents elsewhere.
“As I reflect on my time at West Virginia, I am forever grateful for the experiences, growth, and relationships I have made. Without that, I would not have developed into the player I am today. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”
As noted in others' decision to go portaling, we will refrain from reporting on the reason for the move and will only include it if publicly announced by said player.
Fisher played in one game as a true freshman, seeing action against Duquesne. During the team's bowl prep a year ago, Fisher underwent successful knee surgery, which impacted his availability in the spring and some in the fall. He did not appear in any games this past season.
Coming out of Georgetown, Kentucky, Fisher chose the Mountaineers over offers from Akron, Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Vanderbilt, and a few others.
Fisher will have three years of eligibility remaining.
