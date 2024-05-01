Kriisa Commits to Kentucky
Former West Virginia guard Kerr Kriisa committed to Kentucky on Wednesday.
Kriisa averaged 11.0 points and a team-high 4.7 assists per game last season in his lone season with the Mountaineer basketball program. He went for a career-high 25 points on the road against Kansas State, and a season-best 10 assists versus Toledo in his third game of the season. He led the team in threes (61) and three-point percentage (42.4%) in 23 appearances this past season.
Krissa transferred to West Virginia from Arizona in April of 2023 and remained with the program following Huggins’ resignation last summer. He led the Pac-12 in assists (5.14) in final season with the Wildcats, marking consecutive seasons he led the conference in assists and becoming the first Pac-12 player to lead the league in assists in back-to-back years since Brandon Granville (USC) in 2000 and 2001.