Kriisa Commits to Kentucky

Former West Virginia guard Kerr Kriisa is heading to Kentucky

West Virginia University point guard Kerr Kriisa
Former West Virginia guard Kerr Kriisa committed to Kentucky on Wednesday.

Kriisa averaged 11.0 points and a team-high 4.7 assists per game last season in his lone season with the Mountaineer basketball program. He went for a career-high 25 points on the road against Kansas State, and a season-best 10 assists versus Toledo in his third game of the season. He led the team in threes (61) and three-point percentage (42.4%) in 23 appearances this past season.

Krissa transferred to West Virginia from Arizona in April of 2023 and remained with the program following Huggins’ resignation last summer. He led the Pac-12 in assists (5.14) in final season with the Wildcats, marking consecutive seasons he led the conference in assists and becoming the first Pac-12 player to lead the league in assists in back-to-back years since Brandon Granville (USC) in 2000 and 2001.

