Skip to main content

Thiesen Named Player to Watch by Coaches Poll

WVU defender Bjarne Thiesen is garnering national attention.

West Virginia Men's Soccer defender Bjarne Thiesen is taking names before his COVID season with the Mountaineers even begins.

The German defender spent the summer playing for the USL League Two's Long Island Rough Riders; WVU teammates Aaron Denk Gracia, Luke McCormick, and Yoran Popovic joined him. 

Through 17 games for Long Island, Thiesen collected 1,305 minutes, a goal, and two assists. After spending the beginning of 2022's season battling for time, Thiesen saw his impact grow as the team inched closer to the post-season. When the Rough Riders cut a quick, five-game path toward the championship, Thiesen played every minute. 

After losing in the final 2-1 to the Ventura County Fusion, Thiesen's arrival back to NCAA-sanctioned sport was met with pre-season accolades.

On Aug. 9, 24 male defenders were selected from Division I rosters as the best in the country at their positions. Three former All-Americans graced the men's and women's lists; Thiesen was joined on the men's list by Tulsa's Mariano Fazio and Indiana's Daniel Munie.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“United Soccer Coaches is pleased to be able to bring some additional focus to these outstanding student-athletes from our member schools as pre-season training gets underway,” Ralph Polson, Senior College All-America Administrator, said. “While other players will most certainly emerge, these previous honorees represent some of the best at their positions entering this season.”

Thiesen, head coach Dan Stratford, and the Mountaineer Men's Soccer team will kick off fall action on Aug. 25. The program opens Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium to the Robert Morris Colonials at 7 p.m.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Julia Mellett @JuliaMellett

From left to right: Will Crowder (7), JT Daniels (18), Jake Robbins (16)
Football

Neal Brown & Graham Harrell's Timeline to Figure Out Starters, Two-Deep

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers tight end Mike O'Laughlin (87) catches a pass during the first quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

'Too Early to Tell' if Mike O'Laughlin Will Play in Season Opener

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
Aug 11, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Daryl Worley (41) intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Terry Godwin (80) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Worley Snares Interception in NFL Preseason Opener

By Christopher Hall12 hours ago
Neal Brown
Football

Neal Brown Highlights the Mountaineers' First Scrimmage of Fall Camp

By Christopher Hall14 hours ago
20220811_135319
Football

WATCH: Neal Brown WVU Fall Camp Day 9

By Christopher Hall19 hours ago
DSC_1554
Football

Quick Hits: Timeline on Starting Unit, O-Line Progress, Players Making Strides + More

By Schuyler Callihan19 hours ago
Marcis Floyd
Football

Marcis Floyd Describes 'Smooth Transition' to New Position, New Team

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
DSC_2149
Football

Tony Washington Gives Detailed Breakdown of WVU Wide Receiver Room

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago