Thiesen Named Player to Watch by Coaches Poll

West Virginia Men's Soccer defender Bjarne Thiesen is taking names before his COVID season with the Mountaineers even begins.

The German defender spent the summer playing for the USL League Two's Long Island Rough Riders; WVU teammates Aaron Denk Gracia, Luke McCormick, and Yoran Popovic joined him.

Through 17 games for Long Island, Thiesen collected 1,305 minutes, a goal, and two assists. After spending the beginning of 2022's season battling for time, Thiesen saw his impact grow as the team inched closer to the post-season. When the Rough Riders cut a quick, five-game path toward the championship, Thiesen played every minute.

After losing in the final 2-1 to the Ventura County Fusion, Thiesen's arrival back to NCAA-sanctioned sport was met with pre-season accolades.

On Aug. 9, 24 male defenders were selected from Division I rosters as the best in the country at their positions. Three former All-Americans graced the men's and women's lists; Thiesen was joined on the men's list by Tulsa's Mariano Fazio and Indiana's Daniel Munie.

“United Soccer Coaches is pleased to be able to bring some additional focus to these outstanding student-athletes from our member schools as pre-season training gets underway,” Ralph Polson, Senior College All-America Administrator, said. “While other players will most certainly emerge, these previous honorees represent some of the best at their positions entering this season.”

Thiesen, head coach Dan Stratford, and the Mountaineer Men's Soccer team will kick off fall action on Aug. 25. The program opens Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium to the Robert Morris Colonials at 7 p.m.

