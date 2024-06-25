Milan Puskar Stadium Not Featured in College Football 25's Toughest Places to Play
For many years, Milan Puskar Stadium - or Mountaineer Field as many like to refer to it - has been known to be one of the most challenging places for opponents to play in all of college football. The passion West Virginia fans have for their team in unrivaled and their energy has helped the Mountaineers to many victories over the years.
Over the last decade, WVU has the 26th-best win percentage (43-18; .704) of current Power Four schools. Keep in mind that three of the schools that rank ahead of WVU (UCF, Cincinnati, BYU) just joined a P4 conference last year. Despite that, EA Sports did not include West Virginia's Milan Puskar Stadium among the top 25 toughest places to play in its new video game, College Football 25.
TOP 25 TOUGHEST PLACES TO PLAY
1. Kyle Field - Texas A&M
2. Bryant-Denny Stadium - Alabama
3. Tiger Stadium - LSU
4. Ohio Stadium - Ohio State
5. Sanford Stadium - Georgia
6. Beaver Stadium - Penn State
7. Camp Randall Stadium - Wisconsin
8. Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Oklahoma
9. Doak S. Campbell Stadium - Florida State
10. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium - Florida
11. Autzen Stadium - Oregon
12. Memorial Stadium - Clemson
13. Neyland Stadium - Tennessee
14. Jordan-Hare Stadium - Auburn
15. Williams-Brice Stadium - South Carolina
16. Michigan Stadium - Michigan
17. Lane Stadium - Virginia Tech
18. Rice-Eccles Stadium - Utah
19. Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium - Texas
20. Kinnick Stadium - Iowa
21. Notre Dame Stadium - Notre Dame
22. Spartan Stadium - Michigan State
23. onald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium - Arkansas
24. Albertsons Stadium - Boise State
25. Davis Wade Stadium - Mississippi State
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
WVU's ESPN FPI Ranking, Projected Win Total, Chances to Win Big 12 + More
Will Pat McAfee Be a Part of ESPN's College GameDay in 2024?
Neal Brown Praises Nicco Marchiol's Patience & Loyalty to WVU