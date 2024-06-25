Mountaineers Now

Milan Puskar Stadium Not Featured in College Football 25's Toughest Places to Play

Well, this is a bit of a head-scratcher...

Schuyler Callihan

For many years, Milan Puskar Stadium - or Mountaineer Field as many like to refer to it - has been known to be one of the most challenging places for opponents to play in all of college football. The passion West Virginia fans have for their team in unrivaled and their energy has helped the Mountaineers to many victories over the years.

Over the last decade, WVU has the 26th-best win percentage (43-18; .704) of current Power Four schools. Keep in mind that three of the schools that rank ahead of WVU (UCF, Cincinnati, BYU) just joined a P4 conference last year. Despite that, EA Sports did not include West Virginia's Milan Puskar Stadium among the top 25 toughest places to play in its new video game, College Football 25.

TOP 25 TOUGHEST PLACES TO PLAY

1. Kyle Field - Texas A&M

2. Bryant-Denny Stadium - Alabama

3. Tiger Stadium - LSU

4. Ohio Stadium - Ohio State

5. Sanford Stadium - Georgia

6. Beaver Stadium - Penn State

7. Camp Randall Stadium - Wisconsin

8. Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Oklahoma

9. Doak S. Campbell Stadium - Florida State

10. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium - Florida

11. Autzen Stadium - Oregon

12. Memorial Stadium - Clemson

13. Neyland Stadium - Tennessee

14. Jordan-Hare Stadium - Auburn

15. Williams-Brice Stadium - South Carolina

16. Michigan Stadium - Michigan

17. Lane Stadium - Virginia Tech

18. Rice-Eccles Stadium - Utah

19. Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium - Texas

20. Kinnick Stadium - Iowa

21. Notre Dame Stadium - Notre Dame

22. Spartan Stadium - Michigan State

23. onald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium - Arkansas

24. Albertsons Stadium - Boise State

25. Davis Wade Stadium - Mississippi State

