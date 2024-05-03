McBride's Game-by-Game Numbers From Round 1 of NBA Playoffs
Just one day after former WVU guard Joe Mazzulla advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals with the Boston Celtics with a series win over the Miami Heat, fellow Mountaineer basketball alum Miles “Deuce” McBride and the New York Knicks accomplished the same feat.
The Knicks took down the Philadelphia 76ers 118-115 to advance, winning the series 4-2.
McBride had a rather quiet outing, scoring just three points on 1/4 shooting, all of which came from beyond the three-point line. He played just nine minutes which is by far the least he’s played in this year’s playoffs.
McBride will now take on the Indiana Pacers with Game 1 of the series tipping off on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. EST on TNT
McBride’s Game Log vs. 76ers:
Game 1: 21 points (7/12 FG; 5/7 3FG), four assists, three rebounds, one steal in 28 minutes
Game 2: 9 points (4/11 FG; 0/3 3FG), two assists, one rebound, one steal in 21 minutes.
Game 3: 8 points (3/7 FG; 2/4 3FG), one assist, two rebounds, one steal in 22 minutes.
Game 4: 13 points (4/7 FG; 3/5 3FG), four rebounds in 27 minutes.
Game 5: 14 points (6/11 FG; 2/7 3FG), four assists, four rebounds, one steal, one block in 33 minutes.
Game 6: 3 points (1/4 FG; 1/4 3FG) in nine minutes.
