Mountaineers Now

McBride's Game-by-Game Numbers From Round 1 of NBA Playoffs

Deuce had a strong showing off the bench in the New York Knicks' series win over Philadelphia.

Schuyler Callihan

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) drives to the basket
Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) drives to the basket / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Just one day after former WVU guard Joe Mazzulla advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals with the Boston Celtics with a series win over the Miami Heat, fellow Mountaineer basketball alum Miles “Deuce” McBride and the New York Knicks accomplished the same feat.

The Knicks took down the Philadelphia 76ers 118-115 to advance, winning the series 4-2.

McBride had a rather quiet outing, scoring just three points on 1/4 shooting, all of which came from beyond the three-point line. He played just nine minutes which is by far the least he’s played in this year’s playoffs. 

McBride will now take on the Indiana Pacers with Game 1 of the series tipping off on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. EST on TNT

McBride’s Game Log vs. 76ers:

Game 1: 21 points (7/12 FG; 5/7 3FG), four assists, three rebounds, one steal in 28 minutes

Game 2: 9 points (4/11 FG; 0/3 3FG), two assists, one rebound, one steal in 21 minutes.

Game 3: 8 points (3/7 FG; 2/4 3FG), one assist, two rebounds, one steal in 22 minutes.

Game 4: 13 points (4/7 FG; 3/5 3FG), four rebounds in 27 minutes.

Game 5: 14 points (6/11 FG; 2/7 3FG), four assists, four rebounds, one steal, one block in 33 minutes.

Game 6: 3 points (1/4 FG; 1/4 3FG) in nine minutes.

READ MORE ABOUT WVU BASKETBALL

Oklahoma State Transfer Javon Small Commits to West Virginia

Kerr Kriisa Offically Leaves WVU, Commits to Kentucky

Ofri Naveh to Remain at WVU, Forgoes Transfer Portal

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.