Adams Dominates Big 12 Wrestling Championships

Continuing his undefeated 2020 season, Noah Adams claimed the Big 12 wrestling championship at 197-pounds on Sunday.

Entering the tournament as the top seed, Adams mowed through the competition and maintained his No. 2 national ranking along the way. With his 32nd win of the year, he has tied the record for the most wins by a sophomore in school history.

Adams saw his biggest challenge in the quarterfinal round, receiving a stern test from North Dakota State's Cordell Eaton and winning by a 2-1 decision. He posted a strong bounce-back performance against the fourth-seeded and 19th ranked Stephen Buchanan of Wyoming, picking up a 7-4 victory highlighted by a sequence that included a reversal and takedown in the third round.

The championship match saw Adams square off with the two seed, Tanner Sloan, the 14th ranked 197-pound grappler in the country. A first period takedown put him in control while a third period reversal gave the sophomore an insurmountable lead over his opponent.

His 5-1 victory made him the second Big 12 champion in school history following Dylan Cottrell's title win at 165 pounds in 2017. Additionally, he still stands as the second undefeated Mountaineer wrestler in school history, joining three-time national champion Greg Jones.

Adams will likely head into the NCAA Tournament as the second seed at 197 behind Ohio State senior and former national runner-up Kollin Moore.

Adams was one of five podium finishers at the conference finals for the Mountaineers. The other top eight finishers were Joey Thomas who landed eighth at 125, Caleb Rea seventh at 141, Lucas Seibert eighth at 133, and Alex Hornfeck eighth at 157.

Those four may have a chance to move into the national tournament by earning one of 47 at-large bids that will be revealed on March 10th.

The Mountaineers finished tenth overall out of the twelve Big 12 wrestling members.