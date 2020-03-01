Mountaineer Maven Weekly Recap

MountaineerMaven
This past week was filled with a lot of great moments and some not so great moments across West Virginia University athletics. Check out some of the week's best stories below!

What Is Next for Sagaba Konate? <--- FULL STORY

The former Mountaineer big man is struggling to find playing time with the G-League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors. It might be time for him to consider playing overseas.

Is West Virginia Still a Tournament Lock? <--- FULL STORY

The men's basketball team has hit a brick wall. In one month's time, they've gone from a projected No. 2 seed in the tournament to firmly on the bubble.

Colton McKivitz's Results from the NFL Combine <--- FULL STORY

West Virginia's lone representative had a solid week at the combine in Indianapolis and possibly helped his draft stock. He'll have another chance to rise his stock during his pro day.

Weekend Starting Pitching Rotation is off to a Hot Start <--- FULL STORY

The baseball team is off to a solid, yet surprising start. Not that the team doesn't have talent, but the pitching staff was completely gutted after several headed to the pro's.

Adams Completes Unbeaten Regular Season <--- FULL STORY

Mountaineer wrestler and West Virginia native Noah Adams polishes off one of the best seasons in program history. He is a national contender and will be one of the great's in the school's history.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
M-townJoe
M-townJoe

MOUNTAINEER Men's AND Women's B-ball teams BOTH crater. Not good. Is ALL hope gone? #HAILWV & GO MOUNTAINEERS !!

