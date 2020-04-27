MountaineerMaven
The Honors Continue to Pour in for WVU's Noah Adams

Schuyler Callihan

Noah Adams has done it again, receiving yet another national honor, this time being named Flo Wrestling’s Breakout Performer of the Year.

The Coal City, West Virginia native posted the third undefeated season in school history on his way to being named an NWCA First Team All-American, Big 12 Wrestler of the Year, and Big 12 Conference champion. He was seeded second in the 197-pound weight class headed into the NCAA Championships before its cancellation.

Adams came out of nowhere to become one of the best wrestlers in the nation after completing an up and down redshirt freshman season with a record of 19-15. As the top remaining contender in his weight class, he is the prohibitive national title favorite in 2021. 

Entering college with an elite-level pedigree, Adams’ success is no surprise to those who have followed his career since high school. With a star-making performance at the 2016 Pan American Games, he claimed a pair of gold medals and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. 

In stateside competition, he was equally dominant, claiming a trio of West Virginia state championships, as well as six separate national crowns. Taking three apiece at FloNationals and NHSCA Nationals, Adams has been on the national radar for quite some time. 

With one of the most decorated single-season performances in school history, Noah Adams is shaping up to join an elite group of former Mountaineer grapplers. Still maintaining two years of eligibility, the sky seems to be the limit for one of the most promising athletes to walk the campus of West Virginia University in quite some time.

