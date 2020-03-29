MountaineerMaven
Top Mountaineer Maven Stories of the Week

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Will Have Four-Headed Beast in 2020-21 

by Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers basketball team will be loaded in the frontcourt next season with Derek Culver, Oscar Tshiebwe and Gabe Osabuohien returning and the addition of coveted recruit Isaiah Cottrell.

Tshiebwe and Culver to Return to WVU

by Schuyler Callihan

Bob Huggins received some great news this past week as the two Mountaineer big men, Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver, decided to return to the team and forgo the NBA.

West Virginia Disrespected in Way-Too-Early Hoops Rankings

by Schuyler Callihan

With the news of Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver returning for next season, you would think that the Mountaineers would be ranked much higher on this list. A ton of experience returns and a deep run next March is highly possible.

How Recent Moves by Carolina Impact Will Grier

by Daniel Woods

The Carolina Panthers traded backup quarterback Kyle Allen, released face of the franchise Cam Newton and signed XFL star P.J. Walker. The Panthers also signed Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year deal to be the team's presumed next starter. Daniel goes in-depth on how these moves impact former Mountaineer Will Grier.

Geno Smith's Career is Coming to a Crossroads

by Christopher Hall

Former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith has bounced around several different teams throughout his NFL career and with not much of a market for free agent quarterbacks, we look into what is next for him.

Potential Transfer Targets For WVU Basketball

Mountaineers looking to add through transfer market

Daniel Woods

by

M-townJoe

Could COVID-19 Effect The Basketball Tournament?

Best Virginia looks to host a regional in 2020's TBT

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Rewind: Clint Trickett and Kevin White's Career Days Against Maryland in 2014

Against longtime foe Maryland, Clint Trickett and Kevin White Produced an Offensive Juggernaut

Zach Campbell

by

Halk35

Four Takeaways WVU Fans Need to Know About Karl Joseph's Move to Cleveland

Karl Joseph was one of a couple of former Mountaineers' to relocate this NFL off-season.

Anthony G. Halkias

by

M-townJoe

Neal Brown Updates the Football Program and Sees Room for Optimism

WVU HC Neal Brown gives an update on the Mountaineer Football Program and sees these unprecedented times as an opportunity for growth

Christopher Hall

by

Halk35

WATCH: Chase Harler Talks WVU Career, Abrupt End to Season & More

The former Mountaineer guard reflects back on his four years in Morgantown

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Mountaineer Rewind: Geno Smith, West Virginia Edges Marshall in Overtime

Geno Smith's Coming Out Party Was a Hand-Wringer for Mountaineer Nation

Zach Campbell

by

ZA_Campbell

WATCH: Interview with WVU Hoops Signee Kedrian Johnson

Mountaineer Maven catches up with JUCO star and WVU signee Kedrian Johnson

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia Disrespected in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Hoops Rankings

The Mountaineers not getting respect from ESPN in early rankings

Schuyler Callihan

by

Jetbark

Is Pat White a Top Five All-Time College QB?

Where does Pat White rank on the list of best quarterbacks in college football history?

John Pentol