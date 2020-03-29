Top Mountaineer Maven Stories of the Week

West Virginia Will Have Four-Headed Beast in 2020-21

by Schuyler Callihan

The Mountaineers basketball team will be loaded in the frontcourt next season with Derek Culver, Oscar Tshiebwe and Gabe Osabuohien returning and the addition of coveted recruit Isaiah Cottrell.

Tshiebwe and Culver to Return to WVU

by Schuyler Callihan

Bob Huggins received some great news this past week as the two Mountaineer big men, Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver, decided to return to the team and forgo the NBA.

West Virginia Disrespected in Way-Too-Early Hoops Rankings

by Schuyler Callihan

With the news of Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver returning for next season, you would think that the Mountaineers would be ranked much higher on this list. A ton of experience returns and a deep run next March is highly possible.

How Recent Moves by Carolina Impact Will Grier

by Daniel Woods

The Carolina Panthers traded backup quarterback Kyle Allen, released face of the franchise Cam Newton and signed XFL star P.J. Walker. The Panthers also signed Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year deal to be the team's presumed next starter. Daniel goes in-depth on how these moves impact former Mountaineer Will Grier.

Geno Smith's Career is Coming to a Crossroads

by Christopher Hall

Former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith has bounced around several different teams throughout his NFL career and with not much of a market for free agent quarterbacks, we look into what is next for him.

