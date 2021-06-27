Sports Illustrated home
Alek Manoah Bounces Back vs Orioles

Former Mountaineer Alek Manoah buckles down and tosses a solid outing.
Just five days after being touched up for four runs against the Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays' top prospect Alek Manoah got his shot at revenge and shut down the Baltimore offense.

In six innings of work, Manoah struck out six batters, walked two, and gave up one run (unearned) on four hits. Unfortunately, the Blue Jays bullpen imploded in the 8th inning giving up four runs which wiped away the opportunity for Manoah to earn his 2nd career win in the big leagues. 

After tossing six frames, Manoah's ERA for the season dipped to 3.34. He is expected to make his next start on July 2nd against the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is slated for 7:07 p.m. EST.

