Beanie Bishop Does It Again! Former WVU Star Secures Steelers Win Over Giants

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have found a hidden gem in Beanie Bishop.

Schuyler Callihan

One week after picking off future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers twice in primetime, former West Virginia star Beanie Bishop rose to the occasion once again for the Pittsburgh Steelers, reeling in an interception in the final minute of Sunday night's game to secure the win over the New York Giants.

What makes the play even sweeter is that Beanie called for it to happen, he told reporters in the locker room after the game.

“I told Alex Highsmith that I was going to win the game that drive, honestly," Bishop said. "That’s just something that I pride myself on. Just trying to go out there and get a stop to finish the game. When I get my turnovers, they come in bunches.”

Beanie finished the night with five tackles, one pass defended, an of course, the interception. For the season, Bishop has recorded 25 tackles, five passes defended, three interceptions, two tackles for loss, and one QB hit.

He and the Pittsburgh Steelers will now head into a bye week before returning to action on November 10th for a road game against the Washington Commanders.

