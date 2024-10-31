Beanie Bishop Named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cornerback Beanie Bishop was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for the month of October.
The former West Virginia University standout snagged three interceptions in the last two games.
Bishop grabbed his first career interception late in the second quarter. With future Hall of Famer quarterback Aaron Rodgers looking to add to the Jets 15-6 lead on Sunday Night Football, Bishop jumped in front of the pass intended for receiver Garrett Wilson and gave the Steelers the ball near midfield. The Steelers offense quickly capitalized to get within two before the half.
Bishop, an undrafted free agent, snared his second interception of the night after a ball bounced off the chest of Wilson and into the hands of Bishop and he weaved his way down to the Jets one-yard line, and the Steelers extended their lead with ease, 23-15, on the way to a 37-15 rout.
Bishop had the game sealing interception on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants with 34 seconds remaining in the game.
Bishop has tallied 25 tackles, a half of a sack, two tackles for loss, three interceptions and five pass deflections this season.
