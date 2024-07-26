Beanie Bishop on Track to Start for Steelers?
To this day, I'm shocked West Virginia cornerback Beanie Bishop went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. Sure, he's a little undersized and is primarily a slot cornerback, but the NFL is trending more and more toward that being a regular position and for a guy coming off a consensus All-American season, you'd think he would have been at worst, a seventh rounder.
Instead, Bishop went all three days without hearing his name called on the TV, but quickly struck a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he'd join Zach Frazier.
Bishop had a strong showing in the spring and is already starting to earn opportunities as the team's starting nickel early on in training camp, according to Noah Strackbein of Pittsburgh Steelers On SI.
"The UDFA took the field with the first team defense more than any other slot candidate. A bit of a surprising name as an undrafted player in the draft class, Bishop signed with the Steelers and became an immediate option as their starting slot cornerback. Once they signed Sutton, that door closed, but was re-opened following the lengthy suspension."
Sutton was suspended for eight games earlier this month for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.
In his lone season at West Virginia, Bishop recorded 67 tackles, four interceptions, and led the nation in passes defended (24) and pass breakups (20).
