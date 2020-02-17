MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Beilein, Cavs Nearing Divorce

Schuyler Callihan

After a surprising leap from the college ranks to the NBA, former West Virginia and Michigan head coach John Beilein could be parting ways with the Cleveland Cavaliers, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst. 

Beilein hasn't even been on the job for a full year and his future with the team is already in doubt. The Cavaliers are off to a 14-40 start this season and have pretty much all but locked up a spot for a lottery pick.

The transition from college to the professional level is easy for some, such as Brad Stevens leaving Butler for the Boston Celtics. For others, that transition is just not the same. As a college coach, you are able to coach more and have more say so in what goes on during the game and the players will listen to what the coach has to say. In the NBA, they're all getting paid and are more or less, calling the plays themselves on occasion.  NBA coaches are more like baseball managers. They don't really need to "coach" the players during the game, they just need to manage the lineups and rotations. This can be extremely hard for some college coaches to adapt to, especially for those like Beilein who was a head coach at the collegiate level for 27 years.

According to Windhorst's report, the Cavaliers and Beilein have taken time over the NBA All-Star break to discuss potentially parting ways. It appears that a decision could be made within the next few days and if he is relieved of his duties, expect some major college programs to be giving him a call. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OPEN GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Kansas

Chat with fellow Mountaineer fans throughout tonight's game!

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

OPEN GAME THREAD: West Virginia at Baylor

Join the discussion and chat with WVU fans throughout the game!

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Bracketology Tracker: West Virginia Keeps Pace, Despite Losses

The Mountaineers resume is hard to overlook

Schuyler Callihan

How to Watch, Listen and Follow Along to West Virginia at Baylor

Best ways to keep up with today's matchup in Waco

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia Knocks off Jacksonville to take Season-Opening Series

The Mountaineers beat Jacksonville 2-1 Sunday afternoon to take the season-opening series

Christopher Hall

Taz Sherman Gives West Virginia a Much Needed Offensive Boost

Has West Virginia found a guy to make shots?

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Holds on to Knock off Texas Tech

The Mountaineers beat Texas Tech 67-60 to end three-game skid.

Quinn Burkitt

West Virginia Meets No. 1 Baylor

The Mountaineers search for answers at they face No. 1 Baylor

Christopher Hall

by

Halk35

ESPN Bracketology Tracker: Did West Virginia's Stock Change?

The latest look from Joe Lunardi's projected tournament field

Schuyler Callihan

by

STUT

Turnovers and Shooting Struggles Continue as Baylor Manhandles Mountaineers

West Virginia shoots 34.5% and commits 22 turnovers in loss to No. 1 Baylor

Christopher Hall