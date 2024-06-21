Mountaineers Now

Best Virginia Adds Sagaba Konate to 2024 Roster

One of the game's best shotblockers reunites with his former Mountaineer teammates.

Schuyler Callihan

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Best Virginia announced Friday morning that Sagaba Konate has agreed to join the team for this year's TBT.

"Sags’ ability to alter shots is unmatched," head coach Chase Harler said. "He’s one of the best shot blockers in college basketball history. He has become a complete player and he will tremendously help us this summer."

During his three years at West Virginia, Konate became the nation's top shot blocker rejecting 2.4 shots per game and passed D'or Fischer for the most blocks in school history with 191.

Konate spent some time in the NBA's G League with Raptors 905, but has since bounced around overseas playing for Zaragoza (Spain), PAOK Thessaloniki (Greece), Trieste (Italy), ratiopharm Ulm (Germany), Samsunspor (Turkey), and BC Körmend (Hungary).

Published
