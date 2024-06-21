Best Virginia Adds Sagaba Konate to 2024 Roster

🚨 RETURNING PLAYER 🚨



Sagaba Konate (@sagaba50) rejoins Best Virginia in 2024!



"Sags’ ability to alter shots is unmatched," @ChaseHarler4 said. "He’s one of the best shot blockers in college basketball history. He has become a complete player and he will tremendously help us… pic.twitter.com/G7Oeqx6mMh