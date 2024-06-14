Mountaineers Now

Best Virginia Adds Taz Sherman to TBT Roster

A big-time scoring option commits to playing for Best Virginia.

Schuyler Callihan

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Best Virginia announced the addition of former West Virginia guard Taz Sherman on Friday.

"Taz is a 3 level scorer, and has the true Mountaineer mentality," Chase Harler said via Best Virginia's X account. "We wanted guys this year who bring a level of toughness and Taz is the perfect piece to the puzzle for that."

Sherman spent three seasons with the Mountaineers, appearing in 90 games, 41 of which were in a starting role. He averaged 12.1 points per game for his career, but poured in 17.7 points per night as a senior while shooting 41% from the field and 34% from three-point range.

Since graduating, Sherman has played professionally overseas for Budapesti Honvéd SE (Hungry), Kobrat (Finland), and Lavrio (Greece).

Sherman becomes the third player to commit to playing for Best Virginia this summer joining Teyvon Myers and Jon Holton. Kevin Jones is currently on board as an assistant coach.

