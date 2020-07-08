MountaineerMaven
Best Virginia Clear of COVID-19

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia alumni basketball team, better known as Best Virginia, has all received negative tests for COVID-19 after having to withdraw from The Basketball Tournament due to multiple players testing positive. 

The announcement was made was via Twitter by the Final Fourcast (a podcast consisting of three former members of the 2010 Final Four team, Kevin Jones, Da'Sean Butler, and John Flowers) all members of Best Virginia have received negative test results for COVID-19. 

"We just got our last negative team member COVID test back from our team! It hit our players differently - minor symptoms on one end, severe breathing issues on the other. It is a serious illness. Thank you for all your well wishes. The guys all appreciate it!"

Best Virginia and former Mountaineer forward Nate Adrian was recently on Metro News Sports line with Greg Hunter, Brad Howe and Tony Caridi discussing his symptoms due to COVID-19. 

Adrian said he hadn't had any respiratory issues but was dealing with migraine headaches. Additionally, he stated that there were six or seven players that had tested positive. 

Although it was extremely disappointing not to see the old gold and blue alumnus compete for the winner take all grand prize of a million dollars, and the extra added flavor of the first-round matchup against Herd That (Marshall Alumni), it's good to hear that, for now, the guys seem to be in the clear.

