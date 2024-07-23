Best Virginia Falls to Zoo Crew
Pittsburgh – Best Virginia committed 18 turnovers and fell 91-79 to Zoo Crew in the second round of TBT in the Pittsburgh Regional Monday night. Forward Esa Ahmad led Best Virginia with 15 points, forward Wesley Harris and guard Tarik Phillip chipped in 13 points apiece, while Zoo Crew forward Mike Young led all scorers with 23 points.
Wesley Harris scored the game’s first points, but Zoo Crew guard Nike Sibande answered with a three to begin the back and forth first half.
Best Virginia struggled to extend its lead to two possessions while Zoo Crew went up four with 27 seconds remaining in the first quarter but an offensive putback with a slam dunk by forward Sagaba Konate put Best Virginia back within two to end the quarter.
Best Virginia outscored Zoo Crew 9-4 to begin the second quarter, capped off with a tough drive to the basket and a three by guard Taz Sherman for a 5-0 spurt to give a 34-31 lead.
Zoo Crew responded with a 10-3 run, grabbing the momentum and 41-37 advantage with 3:37 remaining in the half.
Guard Tarik Phillip regained the lead with a 5-0 spurt of his own but, again, Zoo Crew answered with an 8-2 run for a five-point advantage with 40 seconds remaining and took a 49-46 lead into halftime.
Zoo Crew took control of the game in the second half, while Best Virginia played discipline, the Pitt faithful cheered their band of Pitt alum to a seven-point advantage midway through the third quarter.
Best Virginia quickly tied the game at 58, but as fast as they tied the game, BV gave the lead back and Zoo Crew held a five-point lead at the end of the third.
Zoo Crew stretched its lead to 11 and held a ten-point advantage when the Elam ending of 91 was announced as Zoo Crew coasted to the finish line for a 91-79 victory.