Mountaineers Now

Between The Eers: Javon or Jevon? Who Has the Better Career?

Breaking down which former Mountaineer guard will have the better career in the NBA.

Schuyler Callihan

Between The Eers: Javon or Jevon?.mp4
Between The Eers: Javon or Jevon?.mp4 /
In this story:

Former West Virginia guard Javon Small was selected in the second round of the 2025 NBA draft by the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. How does he fit with the organization? What does his role look like? And who will have the better NBA career - he or Jevon Carter? Schuyler Callihan gives his take on all that and more on this episode of Between The Eers.

If you haven't yet, please go over to our YouTube page, West Virginia On SI (@SI_WVU), and subscribe. You'll get a notification the second a new episode of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru GameDay Show, or Mountaineer Postgame drops.

Football season show schedule:

Between The Eers: Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays

The Walk Thru GameDay Show: Thursdays

Mountaineer Postgame: Immediately after the game

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Javon Small to Sport New Jersey Number with the Memphis Grizzlies

2026 QB Legend Bey Picks Tennessee Over West Virginia, Three Others

Bruce Irvin Smokes Marshall Fan Who Unjustifiably Called Him an 'NFL Draft Bust'

Ranking the Top Five WVU Players Who Would Have Broken the Bank in the NIL Era

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Mountaineers in the Pros