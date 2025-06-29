Between The Eers: Javon or Jevon? Who Has the Better Career?
Former West Virginia guard Javon Small was selected in the second round of the 2025 NBA draft by the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. How does he fit with the organization? What does his role look like? And who will have the better NBA career - he or Jevon Carter? Schuyler Callihan gives his take on all that and more on this episode of Between The Eers.
