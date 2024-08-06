Bishop Earns Top Spot on Steelers Depth Chart
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released his initial depth chart Tuesday evening and former West Virginia University cornerback Beanie Bishop was listed as the starting nickelback and is the only rookie starter on the team.
Bishop signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft and has continued to impress the coaching staff since arriving in minicamp and through training camp and winning some one-on-ones against the Steelers best receivers.
The consensus All-American started 13 games at cornerback for the Mountaineers last season and led the NCAA in passes defended (24) and pass breakups (20) and ranked second nationally in forced incompletions (17).
Bishop was third on the team in tackles with 67, including a season-high nine tackles, seven of which were solo tackles against TCU.
Bishop and the Steelers take the field in their first preseason game of the year Friday night at Acrisure Stadium against the Houston Texans with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m.