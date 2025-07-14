Boston Red Sox Select West Virginia Outfielder Skylar King in 2025 MLB Draft
Another Mountaineer is officially off the board. Moments ago, the Boston Red Sox selected outfielder Skylar King in the 15th round (448th overall) in the 2025 MLB Draft.
The Columbia, South Carolina native saw little playing time during his freshman season, but blossomed into a key piece for the Mountaineers over the past two seasons. As a sophomore, he hit .258 with five homers and 26 RBI and swiped nine bases. This year, he nearly held onto a .300 batting average, but had a major slump toward the end of the season, lowering it to .291. He collected three homers and 32 RBI in addition to nine doubles, two triples, and 13 stolen bases.
King does have one year of eligibility remaining, so he could opt to turn down a deal with Boston and come back to school to try and improve his stock.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Pitcher Robby Porco Taken by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 MLB Draft
WVU Outfielder Kyle West Drafted by the New York Yankees in 2025 MLB Draft
WVU Catcher Logan Sauve Selected by the Athletics in 2025 MLB Draft
Projecting the WVU Football Offensive Depth Chart Heading Into Fall Camp