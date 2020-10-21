BREAKING: Bills Release OL Quinton Spain

The Buffalo Bills have surprisingly released former West Virginia offensive lineman Quinton Spain, according to multiple reports.

Spain has played in four games this season, making two starts but has missed each of the last two games with a foot injury. What makes this move so surprising is the fact that Spain and the Bills agreed to terms on a three-year deal back in March after he went the entire 2019 regular season without allowing a single sack.

Prior to joining the Bills in 2019, Spain played four years with the Tennessee Titans and was a big part in their success rushing the football. In his six year career, Spain has appeared in 70 games (66 starts), so don't expect him to be a free agent for long. He will certainly be able to help a team in contention for the playoffs.

