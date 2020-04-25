MountaineerMaven
BREAKING: Colton McKivitz Drafted by the San Francisco 49ers

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, West Virginia offensive tackle Colton McKivitz has been selected by the San Fransico 49ers in the fifth round with the 153rd overall pick.

McKivitz was a mainstay on the Mountaineers offensive line during his five year career and was big part in the team's success throwing the ball under Will Grier and former West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen.

For his final season in Morgantown, McKivitz flipped from right tackle to left tackle to protect the blindside of quarterbacks Austin Kendall and Jarret Doege. McKivitz has a lot of experience as an offensive tackle but maybe kicked inside to guard at the NFL level. He doesn't have the longest arms in the world, which is what most NFL teams prefer their tackles to have. Nonetheless, McKivitz will be a developmental offensive lineman that will provide depth to the 49ers offensive line rotation. 

What do you think of Colton McKivitz's new team? Let us know your thoughts and discuss in the comment section below!

