BREAKING: Hakeem Bailey Signs with the Chiefs

Christopher Hall

According to multiple reports, West Virginia Hakeem Bailey has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. 

Out of high school, Bailey took the junior college route attending Iowa Western Community College. He spent his freshman year redshirted but in his first season, Bailey had six interceptions 40 tackles, and 1.5 tackles for a loss earning NJCAA All-Region 11 First Team and All-Iowa Community College Athletic Conference First Team.

Bailey then accepted an offer from West Virginia University where he spent the last three seasons becoming a two-time member of the Academic All-Big 12 first team while recording 15 pass deflections, two interceptions, and 129 tackles.

Mountaineers in the Pros

Breaking: George Campbell Signs with Jets

West Virginia wide receiver George Campbell has signed with the Jets

Christopher Hall

BREAKING: Keith Washington Signs with Saints

The former West Virginia corner has a new home

Christopher Hall

WATCH: Kenny Robinson's Reaction to Being Drafted

The former Mountaineer is officially in the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Colton McKivitz Drafted by the San Francisco 49ers

West Virginia's anchor on the offensive line has been selected in the NFL Draft

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Kenny Robinson Selected by the Carolina Panthers

With the 152nd pick, the Panthers select Kenny Robinson

Christopher Hall

Recruiting Roundup: Names to Watch

Several recruits are narrowing their lists down and keeping the Mountaineers involved

Schuyler Callihan

Top 2021 Wide Receiver Target Nearing Decision

Can the Mountaineers land this consensus four-star talent?

Schuyler Callihan

Three Mountaineer Seniors Have an Opportunity to Pick up Where They Left Off

Three Mountaineers will get another full season to prove why they should get to play at the next level.

Quinn Burkitt

Tavon Austin's Days in Dallas Appear to be Numbered

It appears Tavon Austin's time in Dallas has run out

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: WVU Commit Saint McLeod Highlights

An in-depth look at what West Virginia is getting in safety Saint McLeod

Schuyler Callihan