BREAKING: Hakeem Bailey Signs with the Chiefs

According to multiple reports, West Virginia Hakeem Bailey has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.

Out of high school, Bailey took the junior college route attending Iowa Western Community College. He spent his freshman year redshirted but in his first season, Bailey had six interceptions 40 tackles, and 1.5 tackles for a loss earning NJCAA All-Region 11 First Team and All-Iowa Community College Athletic Conference First Team.

Bailey then accepted an offer from West Virginia University where he spent the last three seasons becoming a two-time member of the Academic All-Big 12 first team while recording 15 pass deflections, two interceptions, and 129 tackles.

