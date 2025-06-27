BREAKING: Javon Small Selected by Memphis Grizzlies in 2025 NBA Draft
West Virginia guard Javon Small is officially a pro. Moments ago, Small was selected 48th overall by the _ in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Small becomes the 42nd player in WVU program history to be selected in the NBA draft, and the first since Miles "Deuce" McBride was taken in the second round by the New York Knicks in 2021. He's just the sixth former Mountaineer this century to be taken, joining Joe Alexander, Devin Ebanks, Da'Sean Butler, and Jevon Carter, in addition to McBride.
Small began his career at East Carolina and then spent one year each at Oklahoma State and West Virginia to round out his collegiate career. He was robbed of the Big 12's Player of the Year award after nearly single-handedly leading the Mountaineers to the NCAA Tournament, only to be snubbed by the selection committee. In 32 games, Small averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals while shooting 41% from the floor and 35% from three-point range.
