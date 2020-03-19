MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
WVU Womens Soccer
College Football
Mountaineer Events

BREAKING: Karl Joseph Leaving Raiders, Signing with AFC North Team

Schuyler Callihan

It has been a busy couple of days for the Mountaineers in the NFL and the movement continues late Wednesday night.

Moments ago, the Cleveland Browns agreed to a one-year deal with safety Karl Joseph, per Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network. 

It’s a little surprising that he is settling for a one year deal, but teams may be cautious due to his season-ending injury from last year. 

Joseph was playing some of his best football at the time of his injury, which included two game-winning plays, one of which was a game-winning interception off of Philip Rivers and the Chargers. He finished the 2019 season with 49 tackles, six pass deflections and one interception. 

The Raiders were hopeful that Joseph would return, but instead, he’s off to play for Kevin Stefanski and the Browns. 

On Tuesday, former Mountaineer linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski signed with the Raiders, which would have teamed him up with former college teammates Daryl Worley and Joseph. Now, that reunion for the trio will not take place. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: Bruce Irvin Signs with Former Team

Former Mountaineer Bruce Irvin to sign a new deal

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Grading Neal Brown's First Year as West Virginia's Head Man

Mountaineer Maven hands our report card to Neal Brown

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia Finishes Season in the Top 25

The Mountaineer men's basketball team finishes in the top 25 in the Coach's and AP Poll

Christopher Hall

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia Makes DEEP Run in BPI Tournament Simulation

The Mountaineers catch fire in ESPN BPI simulation

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Should Oscar Stay or Go?

West Virginia freshman phenom Oscar Tshiebwe must decide on his collegiate future.

Matt Albright

by

STUT

West Virginia Adds Local Opponent to Hoops Schedule

There’s nothing like playing folks from Pittsburgh

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

How Will Kwiatkoski Fit in Las Vegas?

The Nick Kwiatkoski sweepstakes have ended, but just exactly how will the former Mountaineer fit in Vegas?

Anthony G. Halkias

by

M-townJoe

Five Mountaineers Likely to be Drafted in 2021

These Mountaineers could be making some big money by next year

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Three Bold Predictions for WVU Basketball in 2020-21

The 2020-21 season should come with high expectations

Schuyler Callihan

by

Eerfull

WVU Issues Ticket Refund Policy

West Virginia University issues a ticket refund policy for Mountaineer events effected by COVID-19

Christopher Hall