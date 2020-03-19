BREAKING: Karl Joseph Leaving Raiders, Signing with AFC North Team

It has been a busy couple of days for the Mountaineers in the NFL and the movement continues late Wednesday night.

Moments ago, the Cleveland Browns agreed to a one-year deal with safety Karl Joseph, per Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network.

It’s a little surprising that he is settling for a one year deal, but teams may be cautious due to his season-ending injury from last year.

Joseph was playing some of his best football at the time of his injury, which included two game-winning plays, one of which was a game-winning interception off of Philip Rivers and the Chargers. He finished the 2019 season with 49 tackles, six pass deflections and one interception.

The Raiders were hopeful that Joseph would return, but instead, he’s off to play for Kevin Stefanski and the Browns.

On Tuesday, former Mountaineer linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski signed with the Raiders, which would have teamed him up with former college teammates Daryl Worley and Joseph. Now, that reunion for the trio will not take place.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.