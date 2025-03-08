BREAKING: Seattle Seahawks Trade Geno Smith for 2025 3rd Round Pick
Friday evening, the Seattle Seahawks made the surprising move to trade veteran quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2025 third-round draft pick.
The former West Virginia star will reunite with former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who was hired by the organization earlier this season.
During his three seasons as the starter in Seattle, Smith tossed for 12,226 yards, 71 touchdowns, and 35 interceptions. In 2022, Smith won the league's Comeback Player of the Year award after leading the NFL in completion percentage (69.8%). He also earned his first Pro Bowl selection that season and finished ninth in the MVP voting.
Smith leaves Seattle as the organization's leader in single-season passing yardage (4,320) and completion percentage (70.4).
At the end of the season, Smith cashed in on a $6 million bonus. He needed 186 passing yards to set a new single-season career high, which would trigger a $2 million bonus. He finished with 223. He needed to keep his completion percentage above 69.8% to set another career high, and he did so by completing 20-of-27 attempts, unlocking another $2 million. The final $2 million bonus was awarded by winning the game, giving Seattle their tenth win of the season.
