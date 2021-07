According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Phoenix Suns have traded guard Jevon Carter to the Brooklyn Nets for Landry Shamet and the 29th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The former West Virginia Mountaineer guard averaged 4.5 points, 1.3 assists and 0.6 in his two seasons with the Suns.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @WVUonSI and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly