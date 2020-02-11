Carter Shows Up Big vs Lakers

On Monday night, the Phoenix Suns traveled to La-La Land to face off against Western Conference foes the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James and Anthony Davis would lead the Lakers to a win over the Suns with a final score of 125-100, but former Mountaineer, Jevon Carter, saw some significant playing time.

In 20 minutes of play, Carter finished with 13 points, two rebounds and one assist. He shot the ball well as he was five of seven from the field including three of five from three point range.

One of his threes last night was this beautiful rainbow to end the third quarter.

The Suns recently let go of combo guard Tyler Johnson, which is a good thing for Carter. Now there is more minutes available in the rotation that is up for grabs. The Suns signed veteran point guard Ricky Rubio to a long contract so he will be the starter for some time, and after drafting Ty Jerome, it looked to be a crowded back-court, but Carter has found a way into the rotation and has made the most of his opportunities. Rubio and Jerome have both been dealing with injuries throughout the season, and that is when Carter has been asked to play more minutes. The Suns have a solid, young group with guys like Carter, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Kelly Oubre Jr., Mikal Bridges, and Aron Baynes. If this team can stick around and get a few seasons playing together, look for them to one day be one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

Whenever Carter gets opportunities like last night, he seems to make the best of them. Carter also knows that each time he steps onto the court that it is another chance for each team to see what he can do and that if the Suns fail to see his potential, maybe another organization will.

