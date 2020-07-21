Chase Harler Signs Pro Contract with Lithuanian Team

On Monday, freshly graduated West Virginia guard Chase Harler, originally of Moundsville, signed a one-year contract with Palangos Kuršiai of the NKL - second division in Lithuania.

Harler tells Mountaineer Maven that he is expecting to leave for Lithuania sometime in mid-September with the season set to begin in October.

Harler played in 116 games during his career at West Virginia and averaged 3.5 points and 0.9 assists. He was a big part of the team's success this past season helping guys being in the right spot on the floor and essentially being a coach on the court. His experience and knowledge of the game went a long way in helping the Mountaineers win games.

How do you think Chase Harler will do in Lithuania? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

