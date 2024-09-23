Dante Stills Records His First Sack of the Season
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Dante Stills recorded his first tackle and sack of the season on Sunday.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Lions offense moved into Arizona but on second and 10, Dante Stills broke through the pass protection and sacked quarterback Jared Goff for a seven-yard loss and back into Lions territory.
Despite Stills and the Arizona defense shutting out the Lions in the second half, the Cardinals fell 20-13 and dropped to 1-2 on the season.
The former West Virginia University defensive standout finished with six tackles, two of which were solo tackles, a sack, and a tackle for loss.
Stills came into the weekend without a tackle. He appeared in 22 snaps in week one but was on the injured reserve list last week in week two.
Last season, Stills finished with 47 tackles, five tackles for a loss. 3.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery as a rookie.
