David Long Produces in Titans Playoff Victory

Anthony G. Halkias

The Tennessee Titans defeated potential NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson, and the Ravens on Saturday.  In a season where playing time was limited for the rookie, Long turned lemons into lemonade in the divisional round of the playoffs.  

The Titans defense played exceptionally well in the contest, holding the Ravens flaming hot offense to just 12 points.  A key player in that incredible feat, was former West Virginia star linebacker David Long, who got his first start of the season and finished the game with six tackles.  

The Titans and Long will move on to Kansas City on January 19th, to take on former Big 12 quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, a player that Long is already familiar with having played Texas Tech in a couple Big 12 match-ups.  

For more on the Mountaineers in the Pros, follow me on twitter

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
John Pentol
John Pentol

Editor

Hoping the Titans win to see a Mountaineer in the Super Bowl

