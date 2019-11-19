Daxter Miles Jr Shining In G-League

Former West Virginia stand-out Daxter Miles Jr. is currently playing for the Northern Arizona Suns - the Phoenix Suns G-League team. On Sunday night, the Suns got their first win of the season against the defending G-League Champion, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The final score was 122-105 and Miles Jr. made his mark on the game.

Dax finished the game with 22 points on 8-14 shooting, which included 4-9 from three-point range.

Through three games so far this season, in 24.6 minutes per game, Dax is averaging 11.3 points per game, three rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Maybe soon we will see him and Jevon on the court together again but this time in Phoenix.

Please follow me on Twitter @John_Pentol_ for all West Virginia Mountaineer news and updates!