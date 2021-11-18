Deuce Has a Big Night in G-League Debut

New York Knicks guard Miles "Deuce" McBride registered 25-points, nine assists, five rebounds and two steals in his G-League debut with the Westchester Knicks Wednesday night.

The former West Virginia guard was drafted 36th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks after averaging 15.9 points and 4.8 assists per game his sophomore season.

In six games during the 2021 NBA Summer League, McBride averaged 15.2 ppg on 53.8% shooting from the field. Since the start of the NBA season, McBride has seen little action, making two appearances on the season and totaling just four minutes of game time.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly