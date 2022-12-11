Deuce Plays Major Role in Knicks Pulling Away from Hornets

The New York Knicks are starting to play some of their younger guys a little more, including former West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride.

In Friday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets, McBride was a key factor in the Knicks pulling away late in the third quarter, ultimately leading to a blowout victory.

After Charlotte and New York traded runs throughout the first five minutes of the third, the Knicks gained control in the final seven minutes, holding the Hornets to 2/9 from the field and forced three turnovers. A lot of that can be attributed to the defense of McBride and fellow young guard, Quentin Grimes.

New York ended the quarter on an 11-1 run, which was sparked by McBride, who drained a three, came up with a steal and an assist in transition, and then hit a mid-range jumper with 0.2 seconds left on the clock.

“I thought we played very unselfishly, played hard defensively," said Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau. "And I was concerned coming in with this team, the last five home games they’ve played very well here. So they can put points up on the board quickly. And I thought our defense rebounding was good. Taking care of the ball was good. Got to the line. I thought Julius (Randle) played a monster game, but R.J. (Barrett) got going. I thought our bench gave us great minutes. Deuce (McBride) gave us great defense. So everyone stepped up and played well.”

McBride finished the game with 10 points on 3/7 shooting (2/4 3 FG) while also snatching two steals, dishing one assist, and pulling down one rebound in 24 minutes off the bench.

McBride and the Knicks will be back at it Sunday night when they play host to the Sacramento Kings. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. EST.

