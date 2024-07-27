Mountaineers Now

Devin Carter Returns to Carolina Panthers

The former Mountaineer is hoping to stick around the Queen City a little longer this time.

Schuyler Callihan

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Former West Virginia wide receiver Devin Carter signed with the Carolina Panthers as undrafted free agent this past spring, but wasn't guaranteed a spot heading into training camp. As the Panthers did some reshuffling of the roster on Friday, they brought back Carter after a successful workout after day two of camp.

Carter is a long shot to make the roster although the Panthers' wide receiving corps isn't loaded with a bunch of proven stars. As long as he makes a strong impression and is consistent, he'll hang on throughout camp and the preseason before most likely being cut. If they like what they see, there's a chance Carter could sign back with the team's practice squad.

In twelve games with the Mountaineers last season, Carter caught 27 passes for 501 yards and two touchdowns.

READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS

Six Position Battles to Watch Throughout WVU Fall Camp

16 Former Mountaineers on 2024 NFL Training Camp Rosters

The Mountaineers Who Added the Most Weight/Muscle Since Last Season

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Mountaineers in the Pros