Devin Carter Returns to Carolina Panthers
Former West Virginia wide receiver Devin Carter signed with the Carolina Panthers as undrafted free agent this past spring, but wasn't guaranteed a spot heading into training camp. As the Panthers did some reshuffling of the roster on Friday, they brought back Carter after a successful workout after day two of camp.
Carter is a long shot to make the roster although the Panthers' wide receiving corps isn't loaded with a bunch of proven stars. As long as he makes a strong impression and is consistent, he'll hang on throughout camp and the preseason before most likely being cut. If they like what they see, there's a chance Carter could sign back with the team's practice squad.
In twelve games with the Mountaineers last season, Carter caught 27 passes for 501 yards and two touchdowns.
