Did RaeQuan Battle Do Enough to Secure a Spot with the Hornets?
In his final game with the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA 2K25 Summer League, former West Virginia Mountaineer guard RaeQuan Battle notched 10 points in the win over the Brooklyn Nets.
While Battle was one of five Hornets to reach double figures, he didn't shoot the ball that particularly well going 3/9 from the field and 1/4 from three-point range. He did, however, record a couple of rebounds and a steal, showing he can do a little more than just score the rock.
In three Summer League games, Battle averaged 3.3 points on 30% shooting and 20% from three. Battle was more efficient in the three appearances he had with Charlotte in the California Classic earlier this month where he averaged seven points per contest on 50% shooting from the floor while hitting 41.7% from deep.
Players like Zavier Simpson and Jake Stephens are more likely to land a two-way deal with the Hornets, if the organization even opts to hand one out. In all likelihood, both players will sign a deal with the team's G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. Battle could also find himself playing in Greensboro as well if there's a spot available.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
Charles Wesley Godwin Talks WVU Football on SportsCenter
Who Are WVU's Day One Impact Freshmen?