Dolphins Waive David Long Jr.
Former West Virginia University linebacker David Long Jr. was waived by the Miami Dolphins Wednesday evening.
Long signed with the Dolphins in March of last year. He was a two-year starter and named team captain at the beginning of the season before he was relegated to special teams the last two games.
Long finished his Miami career with 23 starts in 25 appearances, and racked up 151 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, a sack, a force fumble, and a pass deflection.
The Cincinnati native was drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. Long spent his rookie season primarily on special teams, then increased his role on the Titans defense each season before a career-high 12 starts in his last year in Nashville and hit career bests in tackles (86) and tackles for a loss (7). In four seasons, he tallied 230 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, four interceptions, 14 pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.
He finished his Mountaineers career with 250 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks. He set the WVU football program record for tackles for loss in a single season with 19 his senior year and for his efforts, he earned 2018 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.