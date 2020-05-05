EXCLUSIVE: Q&A with Daryl Worley

This week on the Schuyler Callihan Show, I had the pleasure of chatting with former West Virginia star Daryl Worley. We talked about what it was like to be a member of the Dallas Cowboys, what sold him on West Virginia out of high school and much more! The full conversation can be seen in the video above.

SC: What is it like to officially become a member of the Dallas Cowboys?

DW: "This is a dream come true. The Cowboys franchise is legendary and being on a franchise like this is definitely a higher platform."

SC: What is it that you are looking to build on from your previous two stints in Carolina and Oakland?

DW: "Just being a pro. I was taught that from my rookie year. Now, I'm kind of being looked at as kind of that veteran role. Just being a pro day in and day out, being accountable, being able to do your job both on and off the field."

SC: Do the Cowboys still plan on using you at corner or moving you around some?

DW: "From what I've heard, I'll be sticking at just corner."

SC: Are there any similarities to being recruited out of high school and being recruited in free agency?

DW: "I feel like there are some similarities just because the ball is kind of in your court. You're able to make a decision on where it is you want to go, where you want to end up. But I feel like it's different when you are dealing with money compared to scholarships."

SC: Did the Raiders moving to Las Vegas have any impact on your decision to leave and join the Cowboys?

DW: "No, not really. I mean, at the end of the day you would be happy going from California to Nevada just because of the state taxes, which is definitely a positive. But going forward, a lot of guys worry about the casinos and all the other stuff that goes on out there. Me personally, I don't gamble or go to casinos so that wasn't really my worry. I just made the decision that I felt was best for me and my family."

SC: What was it like being able to play with Karl Joseph in the NFL and seeing other guys like Nick Kwiatkoski make it at the next level?

DW: "It's awesome. Being able to take that next step and knowing we're at the highest professional level, it really shows the competition that we really had at our school. Just being able to see guys when we play other teams, like when we played the Bears last year and Kwiat [Nick Kwiatkoski] was on there, it's awesome to be able to link with guys like that and really just talk about how far we've come and now we're starters in the NFL and making plays."

SC: When being recruited out of high school, what was it about West Virginia that won you over?

DW: "Coming out of high school, I think I had like 18 offers and I really didn't take any visits. I actually did an unofficial to West Virginia I want to say the summer after my junior year and honestly, just kind of fell in love with the school, the coaching staff and the players made me feel at home. Coach Holgorsen, I'll always have love for him, he made me feel comfortable and made it feel like a home away from home."

