Final Mock Draft Projections for Miles McBride

Taking a last look at where folks believe Deuce will go in tonight's NBA Draft.

The 2021 NBA Draft begins tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN/ABC and former West Virginia guard Miles McBride will get to find out where he will start his professional career.

With the draft just now hours away, we figured we would take one last look at where everyone is projecting McBride to be selected tonight. Let's check it out!

LA Times - New York Knicks (19th overall - 1st round)

FOX Sports - New York Knicks (21st overall - 1st round)

SB Nation - Los Angeles Clippers (25th overall - 1st round)

New York Post - Brooklyn Nets (27th overall - 1st round)

Sports Illustrated - Brooklyn Nets (27th overall - 1st round)

Yahoo! Sports - Philadelphia 76ers (28th overall - 1st round)

theScore - Philadelphia 76ers (28th overall - 1st round)

Tankathon - Phoenix Suns (29th overall - 1st round)

NBA Draft Room - Phoenix Suns (29th overall - 1st round)

ESPN - Utah Jazz (30th overall - 1st round)

CBS Sports - Milwaukee Bucks (31st overall - 2nd round)

NBC Sports Washington - Orlando Magic (33rd overall - 2nd round)

