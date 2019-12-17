MountaineerMaven
Nick Kwiatkoski Earns Praise from Aaron Rodgers

John Pentol

After this past Sunday's 21-13 win against the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers' future Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, spoke to the media about the game. He spoke on his play and the plays made by his teammates but he also went out of his way to single out one particular member of the Bears defense, former Mountaineer Nick Kwiatkoski.

“Well, 44, I’ve always thought he’s been a really solid player. I don’t want to butcher his last name. But he rocked me a couple years ago and I know where 44’s at most times when he’s in the game. I have a lot of respect for him."

Kwiatkoski has stepped up and become a leader of this stacked Bears defense. The coaching staff took notice of his hard work later in the season and in the last six games, he has 41 tackles, two sacks, and an interception. His totals for the season so far are 50 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, and one interception.

And if Aaron Rodgers is taking notice, you are doing something right.

