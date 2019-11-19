Former Mountaineer Flourishing in Japan

Former West Virginia Quarterback Skyler Howard is now the starting quarterback for the Obic Seagulls of the Japan X League. He has led the team to three-straight Pearl Bowl titles and is quickly becoming a household name in Japan.

Mountaineer fans are used to seeing Howard make big plays on the football field after he threw for 7,302 yards and 60 touchdowns during his time in Morgantown, including a Cactus Bowl win in 2016.

Mountaineer fans should be proud of his continued success and that he is proud of where he came from as he continues to keep an eye on West Virginia despite being across the world.