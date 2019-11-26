Mountaineer
Former Mountaineer Sets New Career High in G-League

John Pentol

Former Mountaineer Daxter Mile Jr. has been getting more and more playing time for the Phoenix Suns' G-League affiliate, the NAZ Suns. During Sunday night's loss to the Lakeland Magic, Miles Jr scored a career-high 32 points on 10-19 shooting, which included 8-14 from beyond the three point line and one shy of tying the team record. Miles Jr. also raked up four steals (tied his career high), three rebounds, and two assists. His previous career-high was last December when he score 23 points.

