Frazier Leaves Game Early vs. Raiders
Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier left the game early against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday evening with an ankle injury.
Frazier was blocking Las Vegas defensive tackle John Jenkins when defensive end Tyree Wilson landed on Frazier's left ankle.
Multiple reports indicate Frazier was lobbying to get back on to the field, but the Steelers medical staff ushered the starting center back to the locker room for further evaluation.
The former West Virginia University standout had not missed an offensive snap prior to exiting the game early.
The Fairmont, WV native was drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
As a senior at WVU, Frazier anchored an offensive line that paved the way for a Power Five leading 2,976 rushing yards, ranked 11th nationally with 32 rushing touchdowns and second overall for fewest sacks allowed with 10.
