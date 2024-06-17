Gary Jennings Catches TD, Wins UFL Championship with Stallions
Gary Jennings is hoping to get another chance in the NFL, but in the meantime he's doing his thing in the UFL with the Birmingham Stallions. The former Mountaineer star wide receiver hauled in an 11-yard touchdown catch in Birmingham's win over the San Antonio Brahmas to secure the inaugural UFL championship.
Coming into this game, Jennings seldomly played receiver as he hauled in just two catches on the season for 20 yards. He primarily served as the Stallions' kick returner, netting 500 return yards on the season.
After being selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, Jennings has become pro football journeyman spending time with the Miami Dolphins (2019), Baltimore Ravens (2020), Buffalo Bills (2020), Indianapolis Colts (2021), Las Vegas Raiders (2021), Kansas City Chiefs (2022), St. Louis BattleHawks (2023), Carolina Panthers (2023), and of course, Birmingham.
