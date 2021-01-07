Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

Gary Jennings Inks Futures Contract with AFC Team

The former Mountaineer is on the move once again.
Author:
Publish date:

On New Year's Eve, former West Virginia Mountaineers football star Gary Jennings signed to the Buffalo Bills practice squad. However, his stint in Buffalo did not last long. 

For the second time in the last week, Jennings has joined with a new team. Wednesday evening, Jennings signed a futures contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

A futures contract means that he will not count on this year's salary cap or will take a spot on the Colts' 53-man roster or practice squad but it saves a spot for him when the new league year officially begins. Essentially meaning the Colts are putting him in their back pocket. 

Since entering the league in 2019, Jennings has spent time with four franchises: Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and now the Colts. He has only appeared in one career game and that came last season during his stint with the Dolphins but did not record any stats. 

During his time at West Virginia, Jennings caught 168 passes for 2,294 yards and 17 touchdowns.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_11721605_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Gary Jennings Inks Futures Contract with AFC Team

SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 26: Derek Culver #1 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drives into Hason Ward #20 of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD.
Basketball

Derek Culver Earns Spot on the John Wooden Award Midseason Watch List

West Virginia Mountaineers cheerleaders celebrate after beating the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

No Fans Permitted Inside the WVU Coliseum

USATSI_13378651_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

WVU Trending In the Right Direction for 2022 Offensive Lineman

USATSI_14151499
Basketball

Kentucky, Miami Targeting Former WVU Big Oscar Tshiebwe In Transfer Portal

Nov 29, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end James O'Shaughnessy (80) runs against Cleveland Browns strong safety Karl Joseph (42) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Mountaineers in the NFL Playoffs

USATSI_11746568_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Several Mountaineers On the Move This Offseason?

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) is surprised by a call against him on a play against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma won 69-59.
Basketball

OFFICIAL: Tshiebwe Enters Transfer Portal

West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) and guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrate after defeating the Oklahoma State Cowboys 87-84 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Basketball

ESPN Bracketology Update - 1/5