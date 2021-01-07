Gary Jennings Inks Futures Contract with AFC Team

The former Mountaineer is on the move once again.

On New Year's Eve, former West Virginia Mountaineers football star Gary Jennings signed to the Buffalo Bills practice squad. However, his stint in Buffalo did not last long.

For the second time in the last week, Jennings has joined with a new team. Wednesday evening, Jennings signed a futures contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

A futures contract means that he will not count on this year's salary cap or will take a spot on the Colts' 53-man roster or practice squad but it saves a spot for him when the new league year officially begins. Essentially meaning the Colts are putting him in their back pocket.

Since entering the league in 2019, Jennings has spent time with four franchises: Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and now the Colts. He has only appeared in one career game and that came last season during his stint with the Dolphins but did not record any stats.

During his time at West Virginia, Jennings caught 168 passes for 2,294 yards and 17 touchdowns.

