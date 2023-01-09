Geno Smith and the Seahawks are in the Playoffs

Following Seattle Seahawks season finale overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday evening, the Detroit Lions went into Green Bay and beat future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to give Seattle the extra push they needed into the playoffs as a seventh seed.

The Seahawks will go on the road on NFL Wildcard Weekend to face the two seed, and division rivals San Francisco 49ers, with kickoff slated for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. EST.

Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) embraces wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) following a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco took both meeting during the regular season, with the 49ers winning 27-7 at home in week two before completing the season sweep in Seattle 21-13 in week 15.

Geno Smith threw for 435 yards and a touchdown in both meetings with the 49ers.

Smith set single season franchise records in passing yards (4,282), Smith also set franchise records in completions (399), passing attempts (572) and an NFL 2022-23 season best 73.6% completion percentage.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly